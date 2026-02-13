The 2025 Wrestling Observer Awards announced

The 2025 Wrestling Observer Awards have been released
Wrestler of The Year: Mistico
Women’s MVP of The Year: Saya Kamitani
Tag Team of The Year: The Young Bucks
Rookie of The Year: Seri Yamaoka
Best Non Wrestler of The Year: Don Callis
Match of The Year: Kenny Omega vs Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty
Worst Match of The Year: Cody Rhodes vs John Cena at WrestleMania 41
Most Outstanding Wrestler of The Year: Konosuke Takeshita
Most Underrated Wrestler of The Year: The Beast Mortos
Most Overrated Wrestler of The Year: Main Event Jey Uso
Gimmick of The Year: Timeless Toni Storm
Worst Gimmick of The Year: Last Real Champion John Cena
Most Improved Wrestler of The Year: Harley Cameron
Brawler of The Year: Jon Moxley
Technical Wrestler of The Year: Zack Sabre Jr
High Flyer of The Year: Mascara Dorada
United States/Canada MVP of The Year: Jon Moxley
Mexico MVP of The Year: Mistico
Europe MVP of The Year: Michael Oku
Most Charismatic Wrestler of The Year: John Cena
Move of The Year: Hangman Page’s Buckshot Lariat
Feud of The Year: Hangman Page vs Jon Moxley
Worst Feud of The Year: Max Caster vs Anthony Bowens
Show of The Year: All In Texas
Worst Show of The Year: Wrestlepalooza
Promotion of The Year: CMLL
Worst Promotion of The Year: WWE
Best Announcer of The Year: Bryan Danielson
Worst Announcer of The Year: Booker T
Best Weekly Show of The Year: Dynamite
Worst Weekly Show of The Year: NXT
Booker of The Year: Tony Khan
Promoter of The Year: Salvador Lutteroth
Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic of The Year: WWE brings back Brock Lesnar after Janel Grant allegations
While most of these idiocies aren’t surprising (including the ones that no one knows who they are), how do you justify “Best Announcer of The Year: Bryan Danielson” and “Best Non Wrestler of The Year: Don Callis”? They’re not even the best in their own company.
Another question. How exactly do you differentiate between “Wrestler of The Year” and “Most Outstanding Wrestler of The Year”?
