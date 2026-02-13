The 2025 Wrestling Observer Awards announced

The 2025 Wrestling Observer Awards have been released

Wrestler of The Year: Mistico

Women’s MVP of The Year: Saya Kamitani

Tag Team of The Year: The Young Bucks

Rookie of The Year: Seri Yamaoka

Best Non Wrestler of The Year: Don Callis

Match of The Year: Kenny Omega vs Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty

Worst Match of The Year: Cody Rhodes vs John Cena at WrestleMania 41

Most Outstanding Wrestler of The Year: Konosuke Takeshita

Most Underrated Wrestler of The Year: The Beast Mortos

Most Overrated Wrestler of The Year: Main Event Jey Uso

Gimmick of The Year: Timeless Toni Storm

Worst Gimmick of The Year: Last Real Champion John Cena

Most Improved Wrestler of The Year: Harley Cameron

Brawler of The Year: Jon Moxley

Technical Wrestler of The Year: Zack Sabre Jr

High Flyer of The Year: Mascara Dorada

United States/Canada MVP of The Year: Jon Moxley

Mexico MVP of The Year: Mistico

Europe MVP of The Year: Michael Oku

Most Charismatic Wrestler of The Year: John Cena

Move of The Year: Hangman Page’s Buckshot Lariat

Feud of The Year: Hangman Page vs Jon Moxley

Worst Feud of The Year: Max Caster vs Anthony Bowens

Show of The Year: All In Texas

Worst Show of The Year: Wrestlepalooza

Promotion of The Year: CMLL

Worst Promotion of The Year: WWE

Best Announcer of The Year: Bryan Danielson

Worst Announcer of The Year: Booker T

Best Weekly Show of The Year: Dynamite

Worst Weekly Show of The Year: NXT

Booker of The Year: Tony Khan

Promoter of The Year: Salvador Lutteroth

Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic of The Year: WWE brings back Brock Lesnar after Janel Grant allegations