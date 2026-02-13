Scarlett: “We are not desperate for a contract”

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux recently opened up about their post WWE careers, claiming they are ‘not desperate for a contract.’

“We are not desperate for a contract. We weren’t sure if we wanted to jump straight into another major company. The thing is, we are enjoying ourselves right now that we realized what we are looking for is the best story and having the most fun,” she said. “Wherever we go, as long as we’re enjoying ourselves and telling a great story and the audience is enjoying themselves, that’s where we want to be.” – Scarlet

Kross added : “Wrestling without any contract obligations and more on an appearance basis. Showing up on an appearance basis has not only been good for us mentally. We’ve been able to develop a sense of trust with companies we’re working for, being able to tell them we’re going to commit to the things we’re saying and follow through with them,”

“I’m not misrepresenting companies. A lot of companies like to lock people down because they are concerned about the behavior, or going somewhere else, or losing equity under the management elsewhere. We’ve been able to foster trust and equity with these companies we are working with, and this has been awesome.”

(Source: TV Insider)