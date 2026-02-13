Royce Keys works a dark match prior to Smackdown (photo)

The former AEW star, now WWE’s Royce Keys with a ‘Psycho Killer’ edge, opened SmackDown at American Airlines Center by dominating high-flyer Nathan Frazer—his first bout since entering the Rumble at No. 14, dumping Damian Priest, and igniting the Riyadh crowd on January 31. Fans buzzed from his arena Instagram post teasing a WrestleMania Las Vegas sign, while some aired frustration online over his TV absence two weeks later, wondering why WWE signed him without quick plans. At 6-foot-3 and 281 pounds, Keys hinted at a monster push ahead of WrestleMania 42.

