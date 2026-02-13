Ricochet agrees with Logan Paul, Viewership for the February 10th edition of NXT, Mistico note

– Ricochet says he agrees with Logan Paul after saying NFL players aren’t tough enough to make it in WWE.

– NXT on 2/10 averaged 637,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.12

– Místico topped the 2025 Wrestling Observer Newsletter Wrestler of the Year (Lou Thesz/Ric Flair Award) voting with 3,286 points, ahead of Adam Page (1,632 points) and Jon Moxley (1,591 points). Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd won Match of the Year with 1,728 points, followed by Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley. Young Bucks claimed Tag Team of the Year, while Saya Kamitani won Women’s Wrestling MVP.