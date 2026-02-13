Rhodes qualifies for Elimination Chamber with triple threat win, Zelina Vega debuts dark new entrance

– Cody Rhodes pinned Sami Zayn with the Cross Rhodes after a wild triple threat main event on SmackDown, also beating Bloodline enforcer Jacob Fatu to earn his spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber on February 28 in Chicago. McIntyre’s interference backfired when Zayn cleared him out, letting the American Nightmare capitalize amid roaring fans at the American Airlines Center.

Rhodes now joins Randy Orton and LA Knight in the match, with three spots left and fans buzzing about his unstoppable run toward WrestleMania.

– Zelina Vega debuts dark new entrance on SmackDown:

ZELINA'S NEW ENTRANCE IS F*CKING FIREEE FINALLY GOT RID OF THAT THEME SONG#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/l88ZrlwCW5 — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) February 14, 2026

On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Vega unveiled a chilling entrance in her triple threat Elimination Chamber qualifier against Alexa Bliss and Giulia, channeling Black’s eerie style with fog, flickering lights, and a sinister edge. Though Bliss countered her dive with Sister Abigail DDT to win the spot, Vega’s makeover stole the spotlight, earning raves for its ‘fire’ aura while some fans called it a direct copy of Black’s look. Married to Black since 2018, Vega ditched her old high-energy theme for this darker vibe, hinting at a potential on-screen alliance as he heats up SmackDown storylines.