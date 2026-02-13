Private Party return to AEW after 13-month absence

By
Colin Vassallo
-
0
280

Private Party, the tag team of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, returned to AEW Wednesday night on Dynamite and were the third team of a three-way tag team title eliminator match.

The duo wrestled The Young Bucks and The Rascalz where the winners were designated as the number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team titles. In the end, it was The Young Bucks who got the win and will now go on to face FTR at a later date.

Private Party last appeared on AEW television on the January 22, 2025 episode of Dynamite, losing the AEW Tag Team titles to The Hurt Syndicate in a nine-minute match.

They last wrestled on March 15 for independent promotion House of Glory and then disappeared from wrestling.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here