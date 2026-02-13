Private Party return to AEW after 13-month absence

Private Party, the tag team of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy, returned to AEW Wednesday night on Dynamite and were the third team of a three-way tag team title eliminator match.

The duo wrestled The Young Bucks and The Rascalz where the winners were designated as the number one contenders for the AEW Tag Team titles. In the end, it was The Young Bucks who got the win and will now go on to face FTR at a later date.

Private Party last appeared on AEW television on the January 22, 2025 episode of Dynamite, losing the AEW Tag Team titles to The Hurt Syndicate in a nine-minute match.

They last wrestled on March 15 for independent promotion House of Glory and then disappeared from wrestling.

“OMG, is that Private Party?!” Former AEW World Tag Team Champions @Marq_Quen + @ZayKassidy are BACK! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2OrJFfCTrw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2026

"It's not no sob story. Going forward, it's not gonna be no redemption story, either. Private Party's gonna start moving a little bit different." EXCLUSIVE: @ZayKassidy and @Marq_Quen are back – and they had a lot to say to @ReneePaquette after #AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/Ku6gWligbw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2026

