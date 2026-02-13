Possible Wrestlemania 42 match, Bella Twins would like to see Saraya return to WWE, Dreamer note

– As of late January, WWE’s tentative WrestleMania 42 lineup had Brock Lesnar facing LA Knight for the April 18-19 event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The matchup surfaced amid creative adjustments over ticket sales concerns, even as Lesnar’s Rumble moment with NXT’s Oba Femi sparked fan excitement for that clash instead. Fans expressed shock and doubt online, viewing it as a potential setback for the promo-sharp Knight, who’s climbed SmackDown’s ranks since 2021 but faces a massive size gap against the 286-pound Beast.

Lesnar returns to RAW on February 23, where plans could still shift.

– The Bella Twins say it’s time for Saraya (Paige) to finally return back home where she belongs to WWE:

Love youuuu so much 🥹❤️ https://t.co/I29Me3rMbS — SARAYA (@Saraya) February 13, 2026

