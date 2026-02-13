NXT Live Results / Wenatchee, Wa / Thu Feb 12, 2026

The Complete Results from Town Toyota Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

  1. Blake Monroe defeats Thea Hail
  2. Shiloh Hill defeats The Dark State’s Cutler James
  3. NXT Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
  4. Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid defeat Kali Armstrong / Wren Sinclair / WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey
  5. Tony D’Angelo defeats The Dark State’s Dion Lennox
  6. Keanu Carver defeats Sean Legacy
  7. NXT North American Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley
  8. Main Event: NXT Men’s Champion Joe Hendry and Myles Borne defeat NXT North American Men’s Champion Ethan Page and Ricky Saints

