NXT Live Results / Wenatchee, Wa / Thu Feb 12, 2026

The Complete Results from Town Toyota Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
- Blake Monroe defeats Thea Hail
- Shiloh Hill defeats The Dark State’s Cutler James
- NXT Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
- Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid defeat Kali Armstrong / Wren Sinclair / WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey
- Tony D’Angelo defeats The Dark State’s Dion Lennox
- Keanu Carver defeats Sean Legacy
- NXT North American Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley
- Main Event: NXT Men’s Champion Joe Hendry and Myles Borne defeat NXT North American Men’s Champion Ethan Page and Ricky Saints
Thanks to @GSanchez2243 in attendance
CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam / Wrestling-Bodyslam.Com