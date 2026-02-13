NXT Live Results / Wenatchee, Wa / Thu Feb 12, 2026

The Complete Results from Town Toyota Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

Blake Monroe defeats Thea Hail Shiloh Hill defeats The Dark State’s Cutler James NXT Tag Team Championship Title Match: Champions The Dark State: Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price Fatal Influence: NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne / WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid defeat Kali Armstrong / Wren Sinclair / WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey Tony D’Angelo defeats The Dark State’s Dion Lennox Keanu Carver defeats Sean Legacy NXT North American Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Izzi Dame defeats Tatum Paxley Main Event: NXT Men’s Champion Joe Hendry and Myles Borne defeat NXT North American Men’s Champion Ethan Page and Ricky Saints

Thanks to @GSanchez2243 in attendance

