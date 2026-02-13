Notes on Baron von Raschke, Bryan Keith, Chris Bey, and Marina Shafir

– Happy anniversary to wrestling legend Baron von Raschke and Mrs Claw. Married 59 years today:
– Happy 30th birthday to Chris Bey:
– Filed to GERWECK.NET:
DEFY RETURNS TO PDX AT THE HAWTHORNE THEATER WITH DRAGON GATE
Portland, OR April 10th – DEFY Wrestling makes its highly anticipated return to Portland and this time, we’re bringing international firepower.
For one night only, DEFY joins forces with Japan’s premier wrestling promotion, DRAGON GATE, for DEFY X DRAGON GATE: CROSSOVER.
This groundbreaking international showcase blends the hard-hitting, high-impact style DEFY fans love with the lightning-fast, innovative action that has made Dragon Gate a global phenomenon. Expect dream matches, cross-promotional clashes, and an unforgettable night of world-class professional wrestling.
Scheduled to appear representing DEFY
DEFY World Champion BRYAN KEITH and DEFY Women’s World Champion MARINA SHAFIR
Patreon Presale begins at 1pm today!
Legendary Japanese Superstar YAMATO along with a full crew of DRAGON GATE stars!
Ticket Information:
General On Sale: Friday, February 13th at 10:00 AM
Tickets available at: http://www.DEFYwrestling.com
Mark your calendars and secure your seats early — this one will sell fast.
For more information and updates, visit http://www.DEFYwrestling.com