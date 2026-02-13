More WWE News and Notes

– Bayley, Lyra Valkyria and AJ Lee training together:

– Nattie heaps praise on Promise Braxton ahead of her WWE tryout:

“I’ve wrestled over 75 women in my career, and last year I had the chance to share the ring with Promise Braxton twice while wrestling outside of WWE, building Nattie.

Promise Braxton is truly one of the best I’ve ever stepped in the ring with. She pushed me to my limits in all the right ways, and that’s something I respect deeply.

Her work ethic, passion, and love for professional wrestling are undeniable and it shows every time she steps in the ring.

Best of luck on your WWE tryout. You’ve more than earned it. And you’re ready. Keep chasing your dreams, Promise, and shoot for the f***ing moon.”

– The WWE NXT event on 2/24 in Atlanta is not likely to take place be moved back to the WWE Performance Center. The move is expected due to a permitting issue locally, reports PWInsider. WWE production trucks had traditionally taken up residence in a parking lot next to Center Stage when using the venue, but that parking area has been sold off, making it harder to mount the broadcast production.

– Kali Armstrong is excited WWE hired Jazz to be a coach for NXT at the Performance Center: