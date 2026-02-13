MJF praises Becky Lynch, “The Man” responds

MJF praised Becky Lynch, saying, “Becky rules, by the way. If you don’t like Becky Lynch, go f**’ yourself.” Becky responded with: “BECKY BELIEVERS come in all shapes and sizes. They are from all walks of life. Some are even located behind FORBIDDEN DOORS!”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

Lynch commented on AEW Champion MJF revealing that he’s a huge fan of her and her work in WWE.

