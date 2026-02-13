MJF making the media rounds in Australia (videos), Thekla poses with her AEW title, NJPW Cup brackets

MJF almost apologized to Australia for his past behavior… then just showed his true colors.

– MJF on Australian TV:

– The participants in the 2026 New Japan Cup have been announced.

Thekla poses with her newly won AEW Women’s World Championship:

On the February 11 episode of Dynamite, Thekla defeated Statlander in a strap match to become the AEW Women’s World Champion, marking her first world championship in her career.

