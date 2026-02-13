Mickie James returns at TNA No Surrender (video)

At TNA No Surrender, Elegance Brand defeated Xia Brookside and Indi Hartwell to retain the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship after Mr. Elegance pushed Indi’s foot off the rope.

After the match, Mickie James makes her return and attacks Ash by Elegance.

