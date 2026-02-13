Live TNA No Surrender PPV results

From The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee

Countdown Show

– Sinner & Saint pick up the win against the team of Brad Attitude & TW3;

– Action Mike Jackson steps up and defends Gia Miller as Steph Delander and Mance Warner interrupt his interview.

– Frankie Kazarian defeated Alan Angels in an impromptu match.

PPV

– Jody Threat eliminated Tessa Blanchard to win the TNA Knockouts Battle Royal and will receive a shot at the TNA Knockouts World Championship;

– Leon Slater finally returns to TNA after being away for a month. He puts the rumors of using option C to bed and says him and Mike Santana are on the same page tonight. We cut to Jelly Roll who is sitting front row for tonight’s show.

– Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs Trey Miguel for the TNA International title. Singer Teddy Swims accompanied Miguel. Miguel defeated Lorenzo to become the new TNA International champion.

– AJ Francis calls out Jelly Roll and says if wants to do something, he can step up and face him.

– Mance Warner defeated “Action” Mike Jackson.

After the match, Mance Warner and Steph De Lander showed some respect to Mike Jackson.

Remaining card:

Mike Santana and Leon Slater vs Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards; Lei Ying Lee vs Arianna Grace for the TNA Knockouts title; The Elegance Brand vs Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles; BDE vs Eric Young; The Righteous and The Hardys vs Order 4 in an eight-man tag team match; and a Knockouts battle royal to determine the new number one contender for the TNA Knockouts title.