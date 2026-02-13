Kyle Fletcher celebrates TNT Title win with Sydney homecoming

The 27-year-old Sydney native reclaimed the AEW TNT Championship in a stunning upset on February 11, ending Ciampa’s 12-day reign. He made surprise appearances, including on commentary at PWA Black Label Colosseum with the belt over his shoulder, and boasted on 2GB radio about his dedication to being the best. Fans cheered the moment, and now Fletcher defends against Mark Briscoe in a ladder match at AEW Grand Slam Australia on February 14 at Qudos Bank Arena.

Kyle Fletcher during his surprise appearance for PWA: "Tonight, I brought the AEW TNT Championship back to PWA, and one day it will be the world f**king title, I promise you."pic.twitter.com/mL2RrWrp3X — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 13, 2026

