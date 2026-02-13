Jazz joins WWE as a NXT coach

Former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz has announced that she’s now officially a part of the NXT coaching staff at the Performance Center.

“Giving God the all the Glory! I can officially say as of 2026 I’m now a part of the coaching staff at the WWE NXT Performance Center!

“Professional wrestling has been my life for 30 yrs. Now I get to work with the next generation of Superstars!

“I’m a true testament of never giving up. No matter how long the process may seem!”