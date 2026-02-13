Arianna Grace captures the TNA Knockouts title

At TNA No Surrender on February 13, NXT’s Arianna Grace shocked the sold-out Pinnacle arena by defeating Lei Ying Lee for the Knockouts World Championship with a throat-targeted Cobra punch. TNA struck back when Trey Miguel soared to victory over NXT’s Stacks, winning the International Championship and becoming a Triple Crown champ in the promotion. Hall of Famer Mickie James returned with a fierce brawl against Ash by Elegance, while country-rap star Jelly Roll brought extra energy ringside, capping a night of crossovers and title switches.
