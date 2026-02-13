25% discount offer on WrestleMania tickets launched for the weekend

WWE is running a 25% discount on WrestleMania tickets for this weekend only, with the sale ending on Monday, February 16 at 11:59PM ET.

The sale, available if you enter the code WINTER, is solely for individual tickets and not for the combo seats, which are almost gone.

With the 25% off, the cheapest WrestleMania ticket for either day is $202.70 which is the 400 level and some in the 300 level as well. Most decent seats in the 100 level are also reasonably priced around $250 per day, plus taxes and fees.

The show has around 37,000 tickets distributed on each night but is way short of last year’s number at the same time.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996