2/12/26 WWE Main Event results

– Dragon Lee defeated Grayson Waller via Operation Dragon.

– Berto defeated Apollo Crews Via Sit Down PowerBomb after Angel distracted the referee on the Apron.

– American Made defeated The LWO in a back and forth encounter.

