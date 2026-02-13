News Featured News WWE News and Notes Results 2/12/26 WWE Main Event results By Steve Gerweck - February 13, 2026 0 190 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp – Dragon Lee defeated Grayson Waller via Operation Dragon. – Berto defeated Apollo Crews Via Sit Down PowerBomb after Angel distracted the referee on the Apron. – American Made defeated The LWO in a back and forth encounter. Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Related Posts