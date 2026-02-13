2/12/26 TNA on AMC Recap

– TNA Impact kicks off with Moose. Moose says that two years ago he helped create The System. And now he has to destroy what he helped create. He knows that if there’s anyone that can help him it is Mike Santana and he invites Mike out to the ring. Santana shows his respect to Moose and the wars they’ve been through.

They then invite The Hardys out to the ring, but instead we get Daria Rae. Daria says that the 8 man tag is scheduled for the main event and reminds them that SHE runs the show.

– The Call Your Shot Winner Nic Nemeth defeated Rich Swann Via Danger Zone.

– Backstage, Xia Brookside and Indi Hartwell talked about the upcoming No Surrender event. Xia said they’re not going to surrender — and neither will their “Angel Warrior,” Lei Ying Lee, when she defends the Knockouts World Championship. Indi praised Lee as one of the toughest Knockouts in the division. Brookside added that she and Indi earned their shot at the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles after Indi pinned M by Elegance and Xia pinned Heather in recent weeks. They closed by announcing that tomorrow, the Elegance Brand will defend their Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside.

– Eric Young demands that BDE give his answer on if he’ll join him. BDE comes out and says that he refuses to let someone else speak his truth for him. Young cheap shots BDE and nails a piledriver. Referees and security try to pull Eric away and Eric piledrives a security guard.

– Mara Sadè defeats Ryan Nemeth in the Albuquerque Street Fight.

– Backstage, Mance Warner and Steph De Lander cut a promo introducing themselves to the TNA audience. Steph said that anyone watching who doesn’t know who they are is about to find out. Mance warned that he fights, bleeds, and runs through anyone in his path, saying people always learn the hard way. Steph called herself the beauty beside the beast and said that while others in TNA focus on climbing ladders, they’re focused on stacking bodies. Mance closed by promising that everyone will soon understand why he’s called the Southern Psycho.

– Three matches were confirmed for TNA Surrender: Mustafa Ali of Order 4 will face Elijah in the first-ever Guitar Match, BDE will go one-on-one with Eric Young, and The Elegance Brand will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside.

– Backstage, Arianna Grace excitedly thanks her father, Santino Marella, for getting her a Knockouts Women’s Championship match. She hugs him, calls him the best, and playfully ends the moment by stealing his Cobra.

– Bear Bronson pins Jeff Hardy to get the win for The System in our 8 man tag main event.