WWE Trademarks ‘Birthright’ for NXT Second-Generation Faction

The group includes King’s recruits: Arianna Grace, daughter of Santino Marella; her fiancé Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo; Charlie Dempsey, son of William Regal; and Uriah Connors, son of Fit Finlay. They’re pushing back against ‘NIL trust fund jocks’ and ‘failed Olympians,’ sparking fan debates over the ‘nepo baby’ vibe—some love the cocky dynasty angle, while others question why they skip famous family surnames. With the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office filing on February 11 covering shows, newsletters, and fan clubs, Birthright is set for entitled promos and midcard beatdowns.

