WBD pulls Brody King from Dynamite over ICE chant fears, Ciampa on his 11-day TNT title reign

– Insiders on Wrestling Observer Radio report WBD, AEW’s TV partner, made the call from the top to avoid a repeat of last week’s massive chants during King’s win over champion MJF in Las Vegas, which paused the match and made national headlines.

The decision ties to WBD’s ongoing sale process amid rival bids from Netflix and Paramount Skydance, where regulators including Trump’s DOJ could scrutinize any controversy. Fans reacted with backlash online, questioning if the absence will backfire, while AEW built hype for King’s title shot at Grand Slam Australia without him appearing live in New Orleans.

– Tommaso Ciampa on his 11-day TNT Championship reign:

“When that sun rises, we get back to work. No excuses. No what ifs. No regrets. Any given Sunday. AEW. Where the best wrestle.

Tommaso Ciampa and Kyle Fletcher having a match for the ages with the TNT Title on the line If you missed this one… WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/HSRgRXAXHb — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 12, 2026