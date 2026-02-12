Video shows John Cena struggling to exit car in Berlin

Steve Gerweck
The 38-second clip from Thursday captures the 48-year-old WWE legend, retired since December 2025, emerging tentatively in a red shirt and white pants alongside a group. Fans attribute his posture to 23 years of grueling matches, 16 world titles, and injuries like torn pecs, triceps, rotator cuffs, herniated discs, and spine surgeries—including his signature Attitude Adjustment lifts on giants like Big Show. While some see everyday stiffness or blame the low car, many hail him as the one who ‘carried WWE on his back,’ lamenting the sight of their childhood hero.

