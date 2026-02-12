Tickets for All In: London set for general sale on March 20

AEW announced last night that tickets for All In: London will go on general sale on Friday, March 20 at 10AM local time.

A pre-sale will be held on Monday, March 16 at 10AM local time, just hours after the conclusion of the Revolution pay-per-view.

After a one year break, All In will be returning to Wembley Stadium this year, with the show held on Sunday, August 30.

The 2023 and 2024 editions of All In were highly successful for AEW, although the 2024 edition had half the attendance from the previous year.

Last year, All In was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas with around 22,000 in attendance.

