Rob Van Dam reveals major update on in-ring return

RVD Reveals Major Update On In-Ring Return

“I feel awesome.”

by Dominic DeAngelo

Rob Van Dam is ready for in-ring action once again. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on the latest episode of “1 Of A Kind With RVD” that he’s been fielding wrestling bookings since breaking both his heels early in 2025.

RVD was a surprise entrant in MLW Battle Riot and it was down to him and Matt Riddle as the final two competitors. Riddle shoved RVD off the top rope to the outside, eliminating Van Dam from the match. However, Van Dam suffered an even worse outcome when he broke both of his heels as he tried to brace his fall by landing on the guardrail.

“I feel awesome. Training like really hard. Training good, sleeping good, getting in the peptides,” Van Dam said, noting that he also has been taking kratom in his workout recovery. (Shameless plug – head to HappyHippo.com/RVD2026 for an added 15% off your order to support the podcast)

“It’s been a bit of a comeback,” Rob added. “I haven’t wrestled since yet. I’d imagine my feet will be a little bit sore but they’re not holding me back now from running, training, spinning, kicking, jumping, being RVD. Yeah.”

Mr. Monday Night chuckled in response to the idea that he’d be facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 42, which is taking place in RVD’s backyard of Las Vegas.

“You never know, the possibilities are endless in this world and everybody watching, listening, you can and will manifest the life that you get.

