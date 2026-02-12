Possible title match for Wrestlemania 42, Oba Femi on dropping the NXT title, Liv Morgan on criticism

– WWE has not yet decided on the direction for Jade Cargill’s title defense at Mania 42, reports @WrestleVotes. Multiple ideas have been discussed, with Charlotte Flair vs Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill among the most frequently considered matchups.

Oba Femi (via No Contest Wrestling) gets asked if he was surprised that he had to drop the title to Ricky Saints:

“No. It’s a job and I am very well aware of that.”

“We’re tools to execute the vision. When people lose sight of that that’s when they get caught up in their feelings.”

Liv Morgan on how she handles criticism on social media:

“If you’re not someone that I’m asking critique for… If you’re not my boss I respectfully don’t care about what you have to say.”

(source: Inside The Ring)

