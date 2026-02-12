Possible title match for Wrestlemania 42, Oba Femi on dropping the NXT title, Liv Morgan on criticism

– WWE has not yet decided on the direction for Jade Cargill’s title defense at Mania 42, reports @WrestleVotes. Multiple ideas have been discussed, with Charlotte Flair vs Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill among the most frequently considered matchups.

– Oba Femi (via No Contest Wrestling) gets asked if he was surprised that he had to drop the title to Ricky Saints:

Oba Femi gets asked if he was surprised that he had to drop the title to Ricky Saints “No. It’s a job and I am very well aware of that.” “We’re tools to execute the vision. When people lose sight of that that’s when they get caught up in their feelings.” (No Contest Wrestling) pic.twitter.com/0zcw10rRBp — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 12, 2026

– Liv Morgan on how she handles criticism on social media:

Liv Morgan on how she handles criticism on social media “If you’re not someone that I’m asking critique for… If you’re not my boss I respectfully don’t care about what you have to say.” (Inside The Ring) pic.twitter.com/UBun02z2VY — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 7, 2026

