AEW World champion MJF says CM Punk is a hypocrite due to recent comments since joining WWE.

“I hope [CM Punk is] able to enjoy what he’s accomplishing over there. I have no idea, because the things that he said in my company do go against the things that he’s saying now [in WWE]. Some people might say that’s hypocritical. That’s not my place…

“All I know is, since I’ve jumped into pro wrestling, I’ve been saying the same thing since the jump. My tune has not changed. I’m Maxwell Jacob Friedman and I’m better than you and you know it. I also won’t sit here and lie to you and tell you that I didn’t learn so much through my hatred of that man [CM Punk]. I learned the difference between good and great. That’s what I learned. Now, do I like him? Again, I’ll reiterate: no. I wouldn’t p*ss on him if he was on fire to put that fire out. But I’m not going to sit here and pretend I didn’t learn from him.”

(Source: Insight | Chris Van Vliet)