Mercedes Moné is prioritizing recovery, more names confirmed for WWE tryouts

AEW’s Mercedes Moné is prioritizing recovery and getting ready for her in-ring return. She explained, “I’ve been really trying to enjoy this time off by really healing my body and taking care of myself because I want to come back to the ring better than ever.”

Moné highlighted her busy schedule ahead: “I’m gonna be very busy in March because I still have a lot of championships to defend, yes I still defend my titles, b–ches.” She also shared how focused she’s been on overall wellness: “I’ve just been really taking this time to feel good,” and added, “I really want to feel good inside and outside.”

Reflecting on her progress, she said, “If you saw a couple of my videos at the House of Sun, oh my god my back, my neck feel so amazing. I’ve never felt my spine feel so straight.” On her current treatment, Moné noted, “And now I’m here in Cancún, Mexico for stem cell treatment. I came down to RejuvStem because a lot of my co-workers came down here and told me about my results so I’m super excited for feeling my best version of myself.”

pic.twitter.com/H2YFqc93Nt

– Indie Wrestling Stars Confirm WWE Tryout Invites

Several standout indie wrestlers, including Nikki Blackheart, Notorious Mimi, Airica Demia, Valentina Rossi, and Fallyn Grey, have confirmed invitations to WWE’s upcoming invite-only tryouts next week. Blackheart, a powerhouse holding the MPX Women’s Title, trains with Gangrel and credits her coaches for the opportunity; Mimi returns after a prior NXT stint, while 21-year-old Demia realizes a dream started at age 14. These sessions often lead to contracts, fueling excitement across the indie scene as peers cheer on the talented group.

The biggest pinch me moment 🖤 I was officially invited to the @wwe try out. My heart is overflowing with gratitude for all the moments experienced, all the people that have helped me in my journey, my coach, my loved ones, my classmates, all the promoters that took a chance on…

Cats out of the bag!! Words cannot describe how grateful and excited I am for this opportunity 🥹🙏🏼💕 after getting injured right after my last tryout and having to start back at zero, to having the craziest year of my life, I'm ready 💪🏼