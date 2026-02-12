Kris Statlander on criticism of the AEW Women’s Blood & Guts match (video)

Kris Statlander on criticism of the AEW Women’s Blood & Guts match (via Denise Salcedo’s YouTube):

“First of all, women bleed once a month anyway. It’s kind of an unfair criticism. We don’t have a choice, really. To choose where we get to bleed from once is more power to the girlies. You don’t have to watch it if you don’t like it. It’s quite literally advertised as BLOOD & GUTS.

You should expect to see some tomfoolery, to say the least. As much as people might like seeing the guys do it, we are wrestlers, too. We have this sick desire to be disgusting and dangerous as well. This was the first one ever. We haven’t had the chance to let that rage out. Obviously, we’re going to go overboard and mutilate ourselves because we’re psychos and we all love to do that. That’s why we’re in AEW, where the best wrestle and the best bleed.”