Elimination Chamber poster features CM Punk and AJ Lee, note on WWE try outs

The official artwork hypes Elimination Chamber on February 28 at the United Center, marking WWE’s first Premium Live Event there in over 30 years since 1994’s SummerSlam. CM Punk defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor in the main event, while AJ Lee returns to the ring after a decade away to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. Two Elimination Chamber matches highlight the card—one crowning a WrestleMania contender against Drew McIntyre, the other shaking up the women’s division—with the show streaming on ESPN and Netflix.

Indie Stars Nikki Blackheart, Airica Demia, and Notorious Mimi Head to WWE Tryouts

Nikki Blackheart, the Dominican powerhouse and Coastal Championship Wrestling Women’s Champion trained by Gangrel, Airica Demia, the 21-year-old anime-inspired North Carolina talent and first female StarLab graduate, and Notorious Mimi, a seven-year veteran formerly known as NXT’s Sloane Jacobs now training at Dungeon 2.0, are set for WWE tryouts at the Performance Center next week.

Originally planned for January, the sessions were rescheduled, and each shared their excitement online—Blackheart thanking supporters, Demia calling it the opportunity of a lifetime, and Mimi eager to show her growth since leaving TV. Peers like Janai Kai cheered them on, as fans hope these indie standouts with raw power, unique character, and experience break into the big leagues.