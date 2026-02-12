CW launches 24/7 NXT FAST channel

The CW launched an NXT FAST channel, a new 24/7 channel which streams solely NXT episodes and content.

FAST, which stands for free ad-supported streaming television, is popular on services such as Tubi, Pluto, and other streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and others, where channels such as Baywatch, Survivor, 90210, and classic series stream on.

TNA also has a FAST channel available where older episodes of Impact and pay-per-views air continuously.

The NXT FAST channel is available online and also on the CW app and streams episode which have so far aired only on their network. It is not currently available on other streaming providers.

Click here for the 2026 Wrestling TV Viewership grid