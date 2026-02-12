A break in at the abandoned WWE HQ, WWE addresses slow Wrestlemania 42 ticket sales

– Individuals Break into Abandoned WWE Headquarters Titan Towers and Share Video

AYOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO NO WAY THESE DUDES BROKE INTO THE OLD WWE HQ AND POSTED IT 😭 pic.twitter.com/LDsm7b29A4 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 12, 2026

Individuals broke into the abandoned WWE headquarters known as Titan Towers. They discovered remnants such as workout equipment inside and shared video footage of the intrusion.

– WWE Addresses Slow WrestleMania 42 Ticket Sales in Company Meeting

Tickets for the April 18-19 event at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium have distributed about 36,000 seats per night so far—8,000 fewer than at this point for WrestleMania 41 at the same venue. Fans grumble over the repeat Vegas location after a planned New Orleans switch, steep costs like $735 starting for two-night nosebleeds, and a card lacking big matches. WWE execs acknowledged the shortfall but rejected price cuts, opting instead for tactics like banning local watch parties to boost arena attendance.