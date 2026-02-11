WWE News and Notes

– WWE and AJ Styles are still discussing his future with the company, but there is no word on a new deal, reports PWInsider. If his contract lapses, AJ would be free to hear outside offers, though there are no indications he plans to return to the ring soon.

– The February 6 episode of WWE SmackDown achieved viewership of over 1,459,000 viewers. This marked the highest rated episode since September 5, 2025.

Click here for the 2026 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Zaria is absolutely heartbroken after Sol Ruca becomes #1 Contender to the NXT Women’s Championship:

I don’t even have the words to describe what I’m feeling right now…. — ZARIA (@ZariaWWE_) February 11, 2026

– Michael Cole’s reaction to Je’von Evans’ insane midair OG Cutter:

Michael Cole's reaction to Je'von Evans' insane midair OG Cutter!pic.twitter.com/ehihxxkwnV — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 10, 2026