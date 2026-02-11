WWE News and Notes

– WWE and AJ Styles are still discussing his future with the company, but there is no word on a new deal, reports PWInsider. If his contract lapses, AJ would be free to hear outside offers, though there are no indications he plans to return to the ring soon.

– The February 6 episode of WWE SmackDown achieved viewership of over 1,459,000 viewers. This marked the highest rated episode since September 5, 2025.

Click here for the 2026 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Zaria is absolutely heartbroken after Sol Ruca becomes #1 Contender to the NXT Women’s Championship:

– Michael Cole’s reaction to Je’von Evans’ insane midair OG Cutter:

