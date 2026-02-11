WWE announces Brock Lesnar appearance on February 23 Raw episode, Ciampa teases DIY reunion

WWE officially announced that Brock Lesnar will appear live on the February 23 episode of Monday Night Raw at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

JUST ANNOUNCED! The Beast Brock Lesnar LIVE at Raw in Atlanta ONE WEEK from Monday! 🎟️: https://t.co/xAHsXH8XKG pic.twitter.com/a6IV5CGIG8 — WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2026

Tommaso Ciampa teases DIY reunion with Johnny Gargano message:

After jumping from WWE to AEW right after his contract ended on January 26, Ciampa kept his move secret—even from longtime tag partner Gargano. The duo’s DIY team dominated NXT with championships and classic matches, but Ciampa chose AEW for better financial stability and his next career step. Fans lit up with reunion dreams as Gargano stays on WWE SmackDown, blending brotherly jabs with crossover speculation.

Ciampa to his former WWE tag-team partner Johnny Gargano:

“I’ve been texting and calling you, man. Candice says you’re not looking good”