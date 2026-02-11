Update on AEW’s Private Party, The Miz talks Chris Benoit (video), Hiromu Takahashi leaves NJPW

– Private Party confirmed to remain under AEW contract:

Sources including Fightful Select confirm that Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party are still under contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Multiple insiders indicate they are more likely to return to AEW programming than join WWE. Fans speculate they could appear as the mystery wildcard team in the three-way tag team match on AEW Dynamite featuring The Rascalz and The Young Bucks.

– Hiromu Takahashi said goodbye to NJPW at The New Beginning in Osaka.

Here is his list of accomplishments

5x IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion

4x BOSJ Winner

1x IWGP Tag Team Championship

1x World Tag League Winner

1x NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champion

– The Miz talks about Chris Benoit kicking him out of the locker room and yelling at him.

