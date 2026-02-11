Thekla wins the AEW Women’s World title

Thekla Dethrones Kris Statlander in Bloody Strap Match for AEW Women’s Title.

The AEW Women’s Division is officially TOXIC! @Toxic_Thekla is the NEW AEW Women’s World Champion! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/egMojc1cIN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 12, 2026

On the February 11 Dynamite from Ontario, California, Austrian powerhouse Thekla—known as ‘The Toxic Spider’—overcame heavy favorite Statlander in a brutal main event, ending her five-month reign that began in a September 2025 fatal four-way. The 32-year-old artist and musician, who trained in underground no-ropes matches and Stardom, sealed the win with relentless strap shots amid chaos, then celebrated with her Triangle of Madness stable as pyro lit up the arena.

Post-match, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor saved Statlander from an attack, setting the stage for All In and Grand Slam Australia events this weekend.