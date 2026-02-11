Thekla wins the AEW Women’s World title

Thekla Dethrones Kris Statlander in Bloody Strap Match for AEW Women’s Title.

On the February 11 Dynamite from Ontario, California, Austrian powerhouse Thekla—known as ‘The Toxic Spider’—overcame heavy favorite Statlander in a brutal main event, ending her five-month reign that began in a September 2025 fatal four-way. The 32-year-old artist and musician, who trained in underground no-ropes matches and Stardom, sealed the win with relentless strap shots amid chaos, then celebrated with her Triangle of Madness stable as pyro lit up the arena.

Post-match, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor saved Statlander from an attack, setting the stage for All In and Grand Slam Australia events this weekend.

