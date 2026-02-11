take a good look at your next AEW women’s world champ 🏆🕷️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IwYeGakQq4 — Thekla テクラ (@toxic_thekla) February 10, 2026

Thekla says she never dreamed of wrestling in WWE, wanted to join AEW ever since 2019:

“When I first started watching WWE and learning about how things are done over there, I think generally I didn’t love the idea of having to not do things my way. Everybody knows that you gotta drop your name and have to do whatever somebody tells you. I’m not great with authority.

I had always told my friends back when AEW first started, I was like, ‘Hey guys, just so you know, this is where I’m going to be at some point. So just heads up.’ So then my cocky attitude kind of led me also to be like, you gotta follow up on that one.

When AEW started, I thought, okay, something new. I love a good underdog. And I just liked the melting pot of people who started there. It just had more of a punk feel and more of a fresh feel. I was like, that’s probably a good place for me at some point. I was super green at the time still. It was a far future type of thing. But I just had a good feeling about it.”

(source: Talk is Jericho)