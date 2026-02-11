The Miz talks Bad Bunny, Thekla talks Tony Khan, NJPW announces date and location for Dominion

– The Miz heaps praise on Bad Bunny’s work ethic whilst he was training for his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37:

“I remember Bunny training, and this was during COVID times where we were at the baseball field in Tampa and every time I would come to a show he was there early in the ring and he would be practicing.

“Then he would go sing at the Grammys, he’d be right back in the ring. He’d got to SNL and he would have the 24/7 title, it was like a fun title right? Ha ha title. But he would have it and hold it and sing on SNL with that title in his arm. I was like man this dude just loves what we do and gets it and he wanted to do something special, he wanted to do something great.”

(source: Six Feet Under with The Undertaker)

– President Tanahashi announced NJPW Dominion for June 14, 2026 later this year in Osaka… with the show airing on broadcast TV.

– Thekla (via Talk is Jericho) on Tony Khan:

“I think Tony’s great. I think he’s a fucking saint. He’s doing something that hasn’t been done before, and he’s taking care of so many people, and he’s doing it all by himself.”