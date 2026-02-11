Robert Stone makes an announcement, The Miz on the real or fake question (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
249

Robert Stone has announced that tonight will be his last night on WWE Evolve commentary due to his new role as Interim NXT General Manager:

The Miz said he always gets lots of questions regarding whether WWE is real or fake.

“The fact is it doesn’t matter, It is entertainment.”

“If you’re going to watch it, you are watching it because you’re entertained, it’s fun and it’s entertaining, the Storylines, larger than life characters”

(source: Six Feet Under)

