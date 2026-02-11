Rob Van Dam added to WWE World at WrestleMania 42

Rob Van Dam has been added to the line up of WWE Superstars scheduled to appear at WWE World at WrestleMania 42 weekend.

The former ECW and WWE champion will be there on Monday, April 20. He is the second Hall of Famer to be announced this week following “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Tickets for photo ops and autographs will go on sale next month while tickets for WWE World entrance are available now.

Those scheduled to appear so far are:

Thursday, April 16

Chelsea Green

Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre

Kit Wilson

Liv Morgan

Matt Cardona

Stephanie Vaquer

Tiffany Stratton

Friday, April 17

Je’Von Evans

Jey Uso

Lyra Valkyria

Maxxine Dupri

Nikki Bella

Penta

Rusev

Trick Williams

Saturday, April 18

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Sunday, April 19

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Monday, April 20

Giulia

R-Truth

Rob Van Dam

