Rob Van Dam added to WWE World at WrestleMania 42

Rob Van Dam has been added to the line up of WWE Superstars scheduled to appear at WWE World at WrestleMania 42 weekend.
The former ECW and WWE champion will be there on Monday, April 20. He is the second Hall of Famer to be announced this week following “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.
Tickets for photo ops and autographs will go on sale next month while tickets for WWE World entrance are available now.
Those scheduled to appear so far are:
Thursday, April 16
Chelsea Green
Dominik Mysterio
Drew McIntyre
Kit Wilson
Liv Morgan
Matt Cardona
Stephanie Vaquer
Tiffany Stratton
Friday, April 17
Je’Von Evans
Jey Uso
Lyra Valkyria
Maxxine Dupri
Nikki Bella
Penta
Rusev
Trick Williams
Saturday, April 18
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
Sunday, April 19
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
Monday, April 20
Giulia
R-Truth
Rob Van Dam
