More WWE News and Notes

– Megan Morant was announced as the newest member of SiriusXM’s Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 team. The announcement includes thanks to Jenny W. and SiriusXM Sports.

The SIRIUS BEX-M takeover begins!!!Thanks Jenny W. and SiriusXM Sports for listening to ME and hiring a gem in broadcasting! FINALLY some class, sophistication and credibility coming to your once mediocre channel. I SEE record ratings in your future! YOU’RE WELCOME!!!… https://t.co/gqz6io20EQ — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 11, 2026

– Chelsea Green has revealed that she has suffered a broken ankle.

– Fightful reports that Royce Keys was at WWE HQ this week to film an upcoming episode of “What’s Your Story?” with Stephanie McMahon.

The Miz talked about the first time she met with Maryse, and she didn't like Miz that time. “I'm not sure she liked me in the beginning…The first time she came on Diva Search, she started cutting a promo in English, but she couldn't speak it. So I just said can you just not… pic.twitter.com/QObQIBQ2aa — J O H N (@RomanEra0) February 11, 2026

“I’m not sure she liked me in the beginning…The first time she came on Diva Search, she started cutting a promo in English, but she couldn’t speak it. So I just said can you just not give us a cookie cutter answer? And I didn’t know she practiced this speech for like days..”

