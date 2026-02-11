Kyle Fletcher reclaims the TNT title

Steve Gerweck
170

Kyle Fletcher Regains AEW TNT Title from Tommaso Ciampa in Epic Clash.

At the sold-out Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, Australian star Kyle Fletcher reclaimed the AEW TNT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa in Wednesday’s Dynamite main event. Just days after losing the belt on Collision, Fletcher delivered high-impact moves and his signature finisher to secure the clean victory, drawing praise from fans like JDfromNY who called it a ‘fucking match’ and outlets hailing it as Ciampa’s best singles outing yet. The show opened with Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland’s heated face-off turning into a wild brawl, leading to their first-ever singles match next week in Sacramento. Fletcher now heads to AEW Grand Slam in Sydney with gold around his waist.

