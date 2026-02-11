Keibler on Van Der Beek’s death, Ricochet responds to criticism towards the amount of AEW championships

– Stacy Keibler on James Van Der Beek’s death:

“Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life. When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too.”

It’s pretty incredible how someone can fight so hard for so long, travel the world battling so much, and somehow still look so handsome doing it 🙂 That smile never left you. You have given this world so many gifts. Your presence was a bright light in my life, and in so many others. And while your physical body may no longer be here, I know your spirit is doing big things. I feel it already.”

– Ricochet (via Forbes) on the criticism towards the amount of championships in AEW:

“At the end of the day, say what you want, we’re all prizefighters. We’re fighting for a prize. You’re fighting for something. So I think adding another prize to the pot is only good for the fighters, giving them something to fight for. Especially when you have so many guys from the bottom to the top, everybody is so good.

I do understand what people are saying, but at the same time, when the roster is that deep and everybody could be champion at any time, I think it’s okay. But there absolutely is pressure with a new title, being the inaugural champion, to make it mean something and to make its legacy mean something, especially with the pool of other championships that are out there to be fought for.”