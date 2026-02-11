David Finlay bows out after emotional loss to Callum Newman in Osaka (video)

The fourth-generation wrestler, son of legend Fit Finlay, capped a decade in NJPW that included a G1 Climax win and IWGP Global Heavyweight title reign by losing to Callum Newman’s Prince’s Curse. His emotional exit—hugging booker Gedo, kissing the apron logo, and waving to fans—sparked online buzz as his deal nears expiration amid WWE and AEW interest.

The night layered on farewells with Hiromu Takahashi’s sendoff tag match and Katsuya Murashima’s opener, while Ren Narita claimed the NEVER Openweight title in 2:08 chaos courtesy of House of Torture.

