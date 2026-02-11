Corey Graves and Kelly Kincaid notes

– Kelly Kincaid wrapped up nearly four years with NXT on Tuesday night, just days after announcing her WWE contract expires February 14 following a non-renewal. She joined in February 2022 as a backstage interviewer for NXT Level Up and Tuesday shows, chatting with stars like Joe Hendry and Roxanne Perez, building on her Ring of Honor roots as Quinn McKay. Off-screen, she and partner Elton Prince welcomed a daughter in September 2024, returning to TV while pregnant before maternity leave in March 2025. Fans shared warm thanks and nostalgia for her poise and passion, with speculation about her next steps.

– Corey Graves believes there’s an application to his role as commentator outside of WWE.

Speaking to Steel City Sunday, Graves spoke about his expertise as an analyst/commentator and how he can use the experience outside the role of a commentator.

“In the sports world, what I’ve learned is that what I do at WWE is usually useful outside of WWE.” Said Graves. “Whereas I’ve seen a lot of professional world class broadcasters, so to speak, come into WWE and struggle because it’s such a unique It works both ways for me, and I’ve had a chance to do all types of different things that I never imagined doing from a broadcast perspective. And it all traces back to my on-the-job training at WWE.”

(Source: Steel City Sunday)