Chris Jericho on his greatest wrestling rivals (video)

While speaking to Radio X, Chris Jericho revealed who he considers the greatest rivals of his wrestling career…

“Oh my gosh. I mean, it’s 35 years, man, so there’s a lot of them. But if you’re going WWE, the Shawn Michaels–Chris Jericho feud from 2008 is one of the all-time great feuds for sure. I think Jericho–Kevin Owens from 2016 was a great one.

I think Jericho–MJF from 2020 was a great one. The ones that are my favorites are the long builds that take six, seven, eight months before you get to the big showdowns.

In order to go that long, it has to be something special, something magical. Those ones always stand out for me off the top of my head because we had some time invested into it, and they did go the better part of a year. Actually, the MJF storyline was literally 366 days to end. So that’s when you know you have something good.

It all depends on the story. The Shawn Michaels angle was great. The Kenny Omega story in AEW was great. Moxley in AEW, Dean Ambrose in WWE, which is the same guy.

There are so many of them, but like I said, I’m just thinking storylines, which equals who your nemesis and rival is. Because if the storyline is going long, that means the ratings are good, that means you’re selling a lot of tickets, and they want it to continue. People are very entertained by it, and you’re making money off it.

It’s the beauty of being a live entertainer. Whether it’s wrestling, music, stand-up comedy—whatever it may be—if the crowd is enjoying it, you lean into it. If the crowd does not like it, is silent, or hasn’t responded the way you want, then you make changes and move to something else.”