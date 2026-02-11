Brie Bella on training with Bryan Danielson prior to return to WWE (video)

Brie Bella recalls training with her husband, Bryan Danielson, ahead of her WWE return:

“When I got the call for wrestling, I worked with my husband, I’m like, ‘Everyday I’ve got to do something until I get to the Rumble to make myself better.’

“Whether it was mat wrestling, or we’d go find a ring and get in… I was watching a lot of footage, I still am, and just reconditioning everything.

“I feel like, if you’re not prepared, you’re not going to have confidence.”

(source: Crisco Kidd Block Party)