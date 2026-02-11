Andrade El Idolo earns IWGP Global title shot against Yota Tsuji

At New Beginning in Osaka, Andrade El Idolo defeated Gabe Kidd in a 14-minute thriller to earn a shot at Yota Tsuji’s IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship on February 27 at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey. Andrade overcame Kidd’s heavy strikes with speed, taunts like the Tranquilo pose, a spinning back elbow, and his signature Message hammerlock DDT for the win. Meanwhile, Tsuji retained the IWGP World Heavyweight title in the main event against Jake Lee, setting up a high-stakes U.S. clash that blends NJPW tradition with AEW crossover energy.

Related Posts