AEW News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
201

– Collision on 2/7 averaged 388,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.07

Click here for the 2026 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– The poster for Kris Statlander vs. Thekla in a Strap Match for the AEW Women’s World Championship tonight:

Ricochet vs. Taiji Ishimori for the AEW National Championship at New Beginning USA:

Harley Cameron (via @1077TheBone):

“Being a title holder is something that I feel every wrestler dreams of. To experience it so early into my career is really, really amazing, and it’s a huge honor. I feel proud of myself because I didn’t start wrestling that long ago.

To know that I’m gonna go down in history representing All Elite Wrestling as one of the first is very special. I hope to do it justice and I think it’s going to be a very beautiful journey, and it’s a fantastic new addition to the company.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here