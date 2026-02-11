AEW News and Notes

– Collision on 2/7 averaged 388,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.07

– The poster for Kris Statlander vs. Thekla in a Strap Match for the AEW Women’s World Championship tonight:

– Ricochet vs. Taiji Ishimori for the AEW National Championship at New Beginning USA:

As revealed at New Beginning, Ricochet has called out Taiji Ishimori, and Gates of Agony want the Knockout Brothers 2/27 in Trenton! New Beginning USA @curearena 🎟️TICKETS: https://t.co/bTJqdj66AB#njnbgusa pic.twitter.com/DGdcr4lGOS — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 11, 2026

– Harley Cameron (via @1077TheBone):

“Being a title holder is something that I feel every wrestler dreams of. To experience it so early into my career is really, really amazing, and it’s a huge honor. I feel proud of myself because I didn’t start wrestling that long ago.

To know that I’m gonna go down in history representing All Elite Wrestling as one of the first is very special. I hope to do it justice and I think it’s going to be a very beautiful journey, and it’s a fantastic new addition to the company.”