2/11/26 AEW Dynamite Coverage



Location: Ontario, California

Venue: Toyota Arena

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland. Strickland says Omega was someone that he wanted to face, but by the time he got to the top Omega was nowhere to be found because he was either injured or suspended. Strickland says Omega is now coming back and just putting himself into the title picture with his EVP power. Strickland says he dealt with other EVPs last summer, and he will put Omega down as well.

Omega says the people gave him the nickname “God of Professional Wrestling,” because they always know they are getting the very best when he has a match. Omega says he takes that responsibility and he is going to get back to the title the right way. Omega says it seems like the lights may be on in the house, but no one is home. Omega tells Strickland if he wants to burn the house down, he has a friend who knows how to do it. Omega challenges Strickland to a fight, and Strickland says he is the most dangerous man in AEW, but Omega interrupts and says that’s actually Brody King.

Strickland says if they fight, he will put Omega in a hospital bed and he won’t get out of it. Omega says that sounds like a great idea and slaps Strickland in the face. Strickland says whatever happens next is on Omega, and then they begin brawling. They brawl at ringside, and then head into the crowd. Omega hits Strickland with a chair and a trashcan, but Strickland comes back and slams Omega into another trashcan. They brawl back to the stage and Omega slams Strickland into one of the LED boards. Omega delivers the V Trigger and sets up for the One Winged Angel, but Strickland stabs Omega in the head with something and spears him off the stage as security finally runs out.

—

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviews Kyle Fletcher, who is with Don Callis. Callis says Fletcher is about to beat Tommaso Ciampa and take the title to Australia. Fletcher says he is going to have a hero’s welcome in Australia after he wins tonight, and then asks Callis to let him do it on his own tonight. Callis agrees and says he will sit at the commentary table with his feet up.

—

Match 1 – Trios Tag Team Match

The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and PAC) (w/Marina Shafir) vs. The Don Callis Family (Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Davis)

PAC and Davis start the match with a lock-up. Davis takes PAC down, but Moxley tags in. They lock up and Davis backs Moxley into the corner. Moxley turns it around and delivers elbow strikes and chops. Davis comes back with a chop that drops Moxley to the mat. Castagnoli tags in and they lock up. Castagnoli delivers uppercuts and Davis delivers chops before Davis takes advantage with a shoulder tackle. Castagnoli comes back with a suplex and Takeshita tags in. Castagnoli and Takeshita exchange strikes and Takeshita kicks Moxley to the floor.

The match breaks down on the outside and the Family takes control. Takeshita rams Castagnoli into the barricade before getting him back into the ring. Castagnoli comes back with a back-breaker and tags PAC in. PAC connects with a standing moonsault press on Takeshita, but only gets a two count. Alexander tags in and sends PAC to the apron. Takeshita attacks PAC and puts him on the apron before Alexander sends him to the floor with a low cross-body as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Takeshita is in control of PAC in the ring. PAC counters out, but Alexander tags in and knocks Castagnoli and Moxley to the floor. PAC takes Alexander down, and then Castagnoli and Davis tag in. Castagnoli delivers uppercuts to Alexander and Davis, and then follows with running uppercuts in the corner. Castagnoli swings Alexander, but Davis stops it. Castagnoli delivers a powerslam to Davis, but only gets a two count. Castagnoli gets a sunset flip for another two count and charges in the corner, but Davis dodges. Davis goes for a lariat, but Castagnoli counters with an uppercut.

Moxley and Takeshita tag in and exchange elbow strikes. Takeshita goes for Raging Fire, but Moxley counters and goes for the Death Rider. Takeshita counters out and delivers a strike. Takeshita comes off the ropes, but Moxley drops him with a lariat. The match breaks down again, and then Takeshita slams Moxley for a two count. Takeshita charges, but Moxley dodges and the Riders triple-team him in the corner. Moxley drops Takeshita with a cutter, but only gets a two count as Davis breaks it up. Castagnoli, Davis, PAC, and Alexander brawl on the outside, but then Davis tags in as Takeshita backs Moxley into the corner.

The Family triple-teams Moxley in the ring and Davis drops him with a running lariat. Davis goes for the cover, but PAC breaks it up. PAC gets sent back to the floor and the Family triple-teams Moxley again. Takeshita runs the ropes, but Castagnoli cuts him off with an uppercut. Moxley and Alexander are left in the ring, and Moxley locks in a rear choke. Moxley delivers the Death Rider and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Death Riders

—

Match 2 – AEW TNT Championship Match

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher (w/Don Callis and Lance Archer)

After some back and forth both in and out of the ring, Fletcher drops Ciampa with a shoulder tackle. Ciampa comes back with one of his own, and then they exchange strikes. Ciampa gains the advantage with chops and stomps, and then he drops Fletcher with a DDT. Fletcher goes to the floor, and then delivers a thrust kick as Ciampa follows him out. Fletcher delivers a back suplex on the apron, and then follows with a back-breaker and a slam in the ring for a two count. Fletcher applies a rear chin-lock, but Ciampa comes back with a flying clothesline.

Ciampa kicks Fletcher in the face, but Fletcher comes back with an enzuigiri. They head to the floor, and Ciampa slams Fletcher into the barricade. Ciampa charges and drives his hip into Fletcher’s head against the barricade before slamming him into the opposite barricade. Ciampa charges, but Fletcher catches him and slams him with a half-and-half suplex as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fletcher charges, but Ciampa ducks and Fletcher crashes to the floor. Ciampa charges now, but Fletcher sends him into the ring steps. Ciampa comes back with a Psycho Driller on the steps, but they both get back into the ring. Ciampa delivers a running knee strike and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Ciampa delivers a reverse DDT, but only gets a two count. Ciampa goes for an avalanche Psycho Driller, but Fletcher escapes and delivers an enzuigiri. Fletcher delivers an avalanche backdrop driver and goes for the cover, but Ciampa kicks out at two.

Fletcher delivers a Liger Bomb, but gets another two count. Fletcher delivers a running kick in the corner, but Ciampa comes back with a knee strike. Ciampa comes off the apron, but Fletcher counters with a powerbomb onto the apron. Fletcher delivers another kick to the face in the corner, and then delivers a third after Ciampa almost collides with the referee. Fletcher delivers a shear-drop brain-buster and goes for the cover, but Ciampa kicks out at two again. Fletcher puts Ciampa up top and goes for an buckle brain-buster, but Ciampa suplexes him downa nd follows with a knee strike for a two count.

Fletcher comes back with a thrust kick, but Ciampa takes him down for another two count. Ciampa delivers chops, but Fletcher lawn-darts him into the turnbuckle. Fletcher kicks Ciampa in the head and charges, but Ciampa counters with a knee strike. Ciampa delivers a brain-buster, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Ciampa charges, but Fletcher delivers a Michinoku Driver. Fletcher follows with a clothesline and delivers a shear-drop brain-buster for the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW TNT Champion: Kyle Fletcher

-After the match, Fletcher says he made is very clear that he was going home with the TNT Championship. Fletcher says he will receive the hero’s welcome that he deserves and he will defend the title in his hometown against anybody from anywhere. Mark Briscoe comes to the stage and says Fletcher has come a long way, but he has a big mouth. Briscoe says he would be happy to give Fletcher home field advantage for game seven, but Fletcher says he is sick and tired of seeing Briscoe in the ring.

Fletcher accepts, but then says number seven deserves to be bigger and better than the rest. Fletcher says since Briscoe likes to reach for the sky, then he can reach for the sky in Sydney because game seven will be a Ladder Match.

—

A video package for the feud between the Babes of Wrath and MegaBad airs.

—

Match 3 – Tag Team Match

Clark Connors and Daniel Garcia (w/Jon Moxley) vs. Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong

Connors and Strong start the match. Strong slams Connor into the corner and delivers shots, but Connors comes back and slams Strong down. Strong comes back with a strike, but Connors counters with elbows. Strong kicks Connors in the face, but Connors beats him down in the corner. Garcia tags in and chokes Strong with his boot. Garcia delivers chops, but Strong counters with a back-breaker. Strong delivers right hands in the corner as Cassidy tags in. Strong delivers another shot and continues to argue with Cassidy.

Cassidy delivers a right hand and delivers Stundog Millionaire. Garcia comes back with a sleeper hold and follows with a back-drop suplex as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Garcia has Cassidy in a Full Nelson. Cassidy gets free as Connors tags in. Cassidy sends Garcia to the floor, and then does the same to Connors. Cassidy goes for the tag, but Strong drops off the apron and walks up the ramp. Connors shoulder blocks Cassidy into the corner and Garcia tags in. Garcia stomps Cassidy down, and then Connors tags in and does the same. They double-team Cassidy with stomps and Garcia chokes him on the apron. Connors spears Cassidy to the floor, and then they slam him into the barricade. Cassidy dodges Connors on a charge, but Garcia takes him down.

Darby Allin pulls Connors over the barricade, and then Cassidy takes Garcia out with a dive. Cassidy gets Garcia back into the ring and goes for the Orange Punch, but Garcia dodges. Garcia goes for the Dragon Tamer, but Cassidy rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong

-After the match, Toni Storm and Luther appear in a luxury suite. Storm says she had made peace with her choices, and then says if Marina Shafir knocks her out in Australia then she deserves to shave her head. Storm says she will evolve into the most beautiful bastard the world have ever seen, but if she is able to beat Shafir she will shave her head so close that they will be able to sell her in Spirit Halloween. Storm says Wheeler Yuta is one of the most annoying people she has ever met, but then Yuta interrupts.

Yuta says, “Bring her out,” and Shafir drags Mina Shirakawa to the stage. Shafir has Shirakawa locked in Mother’s Milk, and Yuta cuts locks of Shirakawa’s hair as Storm looks on. They drop Shirakawa to the floor as Cassidy gets laid out in the ring.

—

In a pre-recorded segment, Don Callis is with Andrade El Idolo. Callis says they are a team, and he knew Idolo was the man to take out Omega. Callis says Idolo is the next man to be the AEW World Champion, and Adam Page is going to find out that when he gets in their way, you get run over.

Page answers in his own pre-record, and says Idolo is one of the best wrestlers in the world, but he will beat him in Australia. Page tells Idolo that he will see him down under.

—

Match 4 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Tag Team Championship) Three-Way Match

GOA (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. ???